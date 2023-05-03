Win a Custom Preston Thompson Guitar

(Photos courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Enter our 2023 Big Ponderoo raffle for a chance to call this one-of-a-kind dreadnought guitar your own! Handmade and donated by our friends at Sisters-based company, Preston Thompson Guitars, the instrument features a mahogany back and sides; an Adirondack spruce top; and a custom pinecone inlay on the headstock in honor of the festival’s namesake – the ponderosa pine.

Proceeds from the raffle support Sisters Folk Festival’s (SFF) cultural education outreach and programming in Central Oregon and beyond.

Buy Raffle Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the SFF office (204 W Adams Ave., Suite 101), or at the Big Ponderoo merchandise tent during the festival, until sold out. The winner will be drawn on Sunday, June 25 from the Sisters Art Works stage. The winner need not be present to win and the guitar can be shipped anywhere in the U.S.

Get SFF Tickets >

Get Big Ponderoo Tickets >

