Sprout Film Festival May 4 at the Tower

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The Tower Theatre Foundation will partner with Full Access High Desert and Central Oregon Disability Support Network to present two screenings of Sprout Film Festival on May 4. The event will celebrate the Intellectual and Developmental Disability (I/DD) community with a series of short films to highlight creatives from the I/DD community.

Sprout Film is the largest and most diverse collection of films featuring people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in the marketplace. Sprout Film hopes to reinforce accurate portrayals of individuals within the I/DD community, help break down stereotypes and promote a greater acceptance of differences and awareness of similarities.

“We are excited to bring back the Sprout Film Festival in partnership with the Tower Theatre. The films are fun, educational, and embody our vision of equitable access. Ensuring that all people live, work, and recreate in their community, consistent with their preferences and choices,” says John Livingston of Full Access High Desert. “This is a world where partnerships thrive, and support is a natural extension of community membership.”

The Tower will host a “dry run” experience on May 2 prior to the Sprout Film Fest. The theatre will be staged as a regular event to get a true sense of entering the space, locating restrooms, and finding seats. Patrons are free to explore the venue to become more familiar and comfortable. Ushers and staff will be on site to answer any questions and assist those who need extra help.

More information about the free open house and tickets for the Sprout Film Festival are available on the Tower Theatre’s website at towertheatre.org or at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11am-4pm. Tickets for the film festival are $5-$10.

About Tower Theatre Foundation:

The historic 466-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community.

towertheatre.org