PLAYA Launches New Programming – Self Directed Residencies

(Photo | Courtesy of PLAYA)

Do you crave time to focus on your photography, writing, research, painting?

Are you looking for the time and space in a supportive environment free of distraction from daily life in order to tackle a creative or scientific project?

Are you in need of a change of new scenery to inspire you?

PLAYA in Summer Lake in Southeastern Oregon is pleased to offer Self Directed Residencies for adults seeking time and space to immerse in their creative or scientific work in an inspiring landscape and campus. Self-Directed Residencies are fee-based. They have the form of a residency without the formal application process and are more flexible and open for individual needs.

Arrivals for Self Directed Residencies are always on a Thursday, with flexible departures. They start at a minimum of two nights and, during certain times, can last up to ten nights. Along with time to focus on creative and/or scientific work, Self Directed Residencies also give participants the opportunity to connect with the other creative and scientifically minded people on campus and experience aspects of the Summer Lake Valley through Friday evening gatherings and Saturday presentations, field trips and/or hikes.

PLAYA sits at the foot of Winter Ridge at the edge of a ten-mile-wide, 20-mile-long intermittent desert lake. The subtle hills, striking rock formations and captivating light nourish and stimulate new ideas and fresh thinking. Cabins are free of internet and with uninterrupted views allow for deep focus on projects. Along with cabins, studio rentals are also available.

Click HERE or visit playasummerlake.org/story to learn more.

playasummerlake.org • playasummerlake.org/self-directed-residencies