Wood & Steel Bluegrass Course with Joe Schulte

Any pickers out there looking to sharpen their skills? We’re thrilled to welcome back the one-and-only Joe Schulte to teach a six-week bluegrass workshop on April 17-May 22!

This Wednesday night series will focus on song arrangement, jam awareness and “bluegrass etiquette.” Participants will learn how to take traditional bluegrass tunes commonly found in jam circles and bring them to life by finding the right key(s) to play them in, construct intros, outros and apply other interesting arrangement ideas.

Meet Joe!

Joe has been working as a musician and musical instructor in Central Oregon for over 20 years. He was a founding member and mandolinist for the popular Central Oregon band Moon Mountain Ramblers and currently plays with the Popcorn Trio and Skillethead bluegrass band. Joe started teaching guitar, mandolin, banjo and bass in the early 2000’s, working at Central Oregon Music, Music Makers and Cascade Community School of Music and then went on to run his own music school String Theory Music in Downtown Bend from 2007 to 2020. Joe really puts the focus on fun, and most often supports learning by ear methods, making the learning process as hands on as possible by encouraging students to learn how the music sounds and feels right from the start.

NOTE: Participants should have a solid ability to strum and switch between the basic and common chords on their chosen instrument.

Registration Fee: $75-$150* || Maximum of 20 participants

*SFF Presents is offering a Pay What You Can registration process for this workshop series. Simply enter the amount that works best for you at checkout. Consider paying it forward with a payment of $200 to support future scholarship opportunities.

