SFF’s Latest 2023 Lineup Addition is…

2023 Lineup Addition:

Donna The Buffalo

Donna The Buffalo is not just a band. For its members and audiences, Donna The Buffalo has become a lifestyle.

Since 1989, the roots rockers have played thousands of shows and countless festivals including Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, Telluride, Austin City Limits Festival, MerleFest and Philadelphia Folk Festival. They’ve opened for The Dead and have toured with Peter Rowan, Del McCoury, Los Lobos, Little Feat, Jim Lauderdale, Rusted Root and Railroad Earth.

In 1991, the band started the Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival in Trumansburg, NY. The four-day festival has become an annual destination for over 15,000 music lovers every year and was started as an AIDS benefit. It continues as a benefit for arts and education. To date, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars with no sign of slowing down.

