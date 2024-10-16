Tickets On Sale Now for BEAT Children’s Theatre Holiday Double Feature

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)
BEAT Children’s Theatre Holiday Double Feature ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and A Charlie Brown Christmas!
Tickets are now ON SALE for the BEAT Children’s Theatre holiday double feature presentation – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Christmas! Performances will be held at the Bend Elks Lodge on Saturday, November 2nd and Saturday, November 9th. For more details and to purchase your tickets now, click on the link below! Come start your holiday season with BEAT!
Cast A
Saturday, November 2
- Show 10:30-11:30am
- Show 1-2pm
Saturday, November 9
- Show 4-5pm
- Show 6:30-7:30pm
Cast B
Saturday, November 2
- Show 5-6pm
- Show 7-8pm
Saturday, November 9
- Show 10-11am
- Show 1-2pm