Wooden Jewel Announces its Retirement

Wooden Jewel owner Denise Bryant would like to thank the Sunriver Area community for its support.

After being in business for many years, Bryant has decided to retire and take time to explore new places and activities.

The jewelry store in The Village at Sunriver will close on January 22, and all the jewelry is 50 percent off until the last day.

“It has been our pleasure to serve and be a part of this wonderful community of loving, caring people,” Bryant said. “We will really miss seeing the next generation of kids grow up! Thank you for letting our family be a part of yours.”

The Wooden Jewel’s last day is January 22. They are open 11am to 4pm Sunday and 10am to 5pm Monday through Friday and closed on Saturday.

thewoodenjewel.com • 541-593-4151