Sunriver Music Festival’s 47th season concluded with expanded and engaged audiences at six Festival Orchestra concerts, a solo violin concert, piano masterclass, instrument petting zoo, and 12 open rehearsals — all packed into two weeks. Concertgoers came to the Tower Theatre in Bend and the Sunriver Resort Great Hall to experience professional musicians who traveled from around the world to perform in Central Oregon.

“We here at Sunriver Music Festival year-round are so grateful to the Central Oregon community each summer,” said Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Residents in Sunriver and Bend open their guest rooms to musicians, and others care for musicians by providing refreshments at rehearsals, transportation, and more. There are so many ways the community is part of making the music happen!”

Now that the Summer Festival is over, stay tuned for Sunriver Music Festival’s eclectic year-round events.

We look forward to the 48th season of the Sunriver Music Festival in August 2025. Dates to be announced. Summer Festival ticket sales open to membership tiers on April 1, 2025; tickets are open to the public on June 1, 2025. Visit sunrivermusic.org to join as a Friend of the Festival member and see featured concerts and events for 2024-25.

