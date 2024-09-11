Support the Arts & Win a Gorgeous Custom Guitar

This might just be our most beautiful raffle item yet! Our longtime sponsor and Bend-based company Breedlove Guitars has donated a beautiful custom concertina guitar for our annual JAM (Journey/Adventure/Music) fundraiser supporting cultural education outreach and programming in Central Oregon.

Purchase a $25 ticket for a chance to call this gorgeous instrument your own! We’re only selling 400 tickets, so don’t wait to buy!

Enter to Win!

By purchasing this raffle ticket you certify that 1) you are 18 years of age or older; AND 2) you are located in the state of Oregon at the time of purchase. The drawing will take place Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 2:55pm at Village Green Park (305 S Fir St., Sisters, OR). Need not be present to win.

It’s All in the Details…

This custom concertina features a slotted headstock, a Western Red Cedar top, figured Myrtlewood back and sides, natural gloss finish and figured Koa binding with Myrtlewood purfling. It’s built with a sunburst maple neck, Ebony fingerboard and Gotoh 700 Nickel tuners with Morning Glory Mosaic Pins as inlay. The spalted maple rosette has inner and outer black purfling. Includes deluxe hardshell case.

Estimated value: $5,000

