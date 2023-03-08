Telling Stories with Data: Bureau of Land Management Releases Newest E-Book

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Oregon/Washington is proud to provide the latest edition of BLM Facts, an illustrated e-book with diverse and detailed information about your public lands in the Pacific Northwest.

BLM Facts includes information and data through 2021 about each aspect of the BLM Oregon and Washington organization. Those departments include recreation, forestry, cultural heritage, and many more.

“We manage 16.1 million beautiful acres across Oregon and Washington, and so much work goes into caring for each one of them,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon/Washington State Director. “These numbers show our dedication to the land we manage and our inclusiveness of all the communities we serve. We’re proud to live, work, and recreate alongside you and take such care in what we do.”

While the numbers do tell a story of an organization that brings resources and opportunities to public lands, BLM Facts is more than just statistics. It also includes maps, photos, and hidden-gem recreational spots. While celebrating its accomplishments, the BLM in Oregon and Washington stays committed to restoring lands, providing recreation for all, and prioritizing environmental justice across public lands in both states.

Fun facts you don’t want to miss:

To sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations, we…

Planted 2.9 million tree seedlings.

Sold 638 Christmas trees.

Sold 272,000 pounds of mushrooms.

Treated 98,000 acres of invasive species. That’s an area larger than the size of Portland.

Found homes for 454 horses from our wild horse corrals.

Hosted nearly 10 million visitors.

Surveyed 32,000 acres for cultural resources. That’s an area the size of Eugene!

Check out the full e-book at: 2021 OR/WA BLM Facts

Check out fun facts in our shareable Instagram post: instagram.com/p/CpLDzBkP_37