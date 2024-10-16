Tickets Now Available for Sunriver Stars’ Huckleberry Finn

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Stars)

Sunriver Stars Community Theater will close out the 2024 season with its annual fall production, Huckleberry Finn, at 7pm November 14-15 and 2pm November 16 at The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Dr.

The play is a musical version of Mark Twain’s classic story of the adventures of Huck and Tom featuring both youth and adult performers. Based on the book by Joseph George Caruso, with music and lyrics from Edward C. Redding, the play focuses on the humor, heroism and hope of the original tale.

“I picked this story because it’s a fun American classic,” said Director Michele Hans. “After the realism of ‘Anne of Green Gables’ (last season), I liked the idea of a light-hearted story, still with some historical context. We understand there’s difficult themes in the original, however the writers of the stage version removed the controversial issues.”

That’s not to say this version is without the drama, as Huck will be joined by beloved friend and partner in crime, Tom Sawyer. The two wrestle with the moral dilemma of deceit for personal gain, versus doing what’s right to rescue the innocent.

Hans again teams up with her daughter, Rae White, to produce the show with Hans directing while White oversees the music. Adding to the family affair is a cast and crew comprised of several mother-daughter combos and other family members participating together, both on stage and behind the scenes.

“It’s so much fun — this cast is so brilliant,” Hans said. “Many I’ve worked with before, but we have some very talented newcomers.”

Calen Fenwick, who will play Huck, first came to the Stars stage last year in a supporting role, but grew enough in his skill to get the lead this show. Logan Kerr will complete the duo as Tom. Kerr played the role of Charlie in “Willy Wonka Jr.” during the Stars hybrid kids program in 2020, which was turned into film (available on the Stars YouTube channel).

“I’m excited to be part of a production that gives me a chance to explore a mix of comedy, drama and music,” said Fenwick, 14. “It’s a unique opportunity to showcase different sides of my performance.”

The show will include a 15-minute intermission with refreshments. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit sunriverstars.org.

About Sunriver Stars Community Theater:

Sunriver Stars Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver and the surrounding communities.

Show Details

Calendar Listing: Theater – Performing Arts

WHAT

Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) Presents Huckleberry Finn

WHO

Director: Michele Hans Musical Director: Rae White Stage Manager: Kellie Wright

CAST

HUCKLEBERRY FINN Calen Fenwick (Understudy John Bartholemew)

TOM SAWYER Logan Kerr (Understudy Maverick Savage)

DUCHESS Molly Boudreau (Understudy Jan Bosson)

KING Jake Wright

SARAH WILLIAMS Bella Nichols (Understudy Morgan Steffens)

LAURIE ADAMS & BECKY RUCKER McKinley Grant

MADAM MAYOR JENKINS & MRS. HOBSON Megan Steffens

AGATHA JENKINS & MOLLY RUCKER Morgan Steffens

SHERIFF CLEMENTINE & HENRIETTA BELL Ricci Nichols

MARY JANE WILKS Kaylee Webster (Understudy Kayla Brandon)

SUSAN WILKS Kayla Brandon (Understudy Bella Nichols)

JOANNA WILKS Delaney Boudreau

WIDOW BARTLEY & SCHOOL TEACHER Jan Bosson

ROBINSON, POLITICIAN & DEPUTY Joaquin Nichols

WHEN

7pm | November 14-15

2pm | November 16

WHERE

The Door Three Rivers

56885 Enterprise Dr.

Sunriver, OR 97707

TICKETS & SHOW DETAILS

$20 adults; $15 children 12 and under sunriverstars.org

Approximate Run Time: 2.5 hours, including 15-minute intermission with cash bar, refreshments

