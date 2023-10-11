World-Class Songwriter Jeff Plankenhorn at The Commons December 9

(Photo by Helene Cyr)

Jeff Plankenhorn is a world-class songwriter with an upcoming album Alone at Sea out September 29 via Blue Corn Music. He’ll perform at The Commons on December 9.

The tracks poured out of Plankenhorn, aka Plank, so fast, he had to be convinced not to tamper with it. Plankenhorn’s songwriting, expressive vocals, and musicianship are front and center on the new album produced by Colin Linden (Bruce Cockburn, Keb Mo), but also explores new sonic territory.

Born in Ohio and raised in Michigan, Plank’s musical travels began when his older brother gave Jeff his first guitar at age ten. His musical journey led to Memphis and a chance meeting with Texas singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard — as well as to Plank’s 20-year sojourn in the Lone Star state. He has since moved to Canada’s Vancouver Island.

jeffplankenhorn.com