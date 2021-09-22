Theory of Relativity Tickets Available; Miracle on 34th Street Auditions This Weekend

(Image | Courtesy of Cascades Theatre)

From Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill (The Story of My Life), The Theory of Relativity is a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives. Whether you’re allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, audience members and actors alike are sure to find themselves in this fresh new musical.

Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.

Originally produced by Goodspeed Musicals, East Haddam, Connecticut, the musical was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s Festival of New Musicals in 2015. Theory of Relativity is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) . All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Purchase tickets here: cascadestheatrical.org/theory-of-relativity .

Auditions for Miracle on 34th Street This Saturday

Auditions for roles for actors of all ages will take place this Saturday, September 25 from 1-3pm for Miracle on 34th Street. The auditions will be held at Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Avenue. For more information, call 541-389-0803 or email to ctcinfo@cascadestheatrical.org .

