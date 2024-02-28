(Photos courtesy of BendFilm)

In honor of Black History Month, here are our staff picks of films made by Black directors, telling Black stories. With award season upon us, the disparities in the film industry are even more present than ever. In 96 years, only six Black directors have been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Directing.

View More Recs!

We Need Your Help: Vote For Us!

The Bend Film Festival has been Nominated by USA Today as a contender for Best Film Festival in the 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards! We need your support!

Please take a few seconds out of your day to vote for us, it means the world to small orgs like ours. Voting is open until March 24th.

Vote Here!

April 6 Membership Appreciation Screening!

We are beyond thrilled to announce we will be playing THELMA for our April 6 screening at the Tower Theater!

Tickets are $12 in advanced, $15 at the door, and FREE for Members!

They are selling fast!

Thelma was an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, and a few of our team members had the opportunity to see it and ABSOLUTELY loved it!⁠

“Thelma is the feel good movie of the year, and we are so excited to bring it to Bend audiences. It’s the type of film that everyone can go to and enjoy.” ~ Selin Sevinc, BendFilm Director of Programming

Purchase Tickets!

All new members in the month of February get a FREE BendFilm Tote bag when they sign up! View the membership levels below.

Become A Member

Early Bird Festival Passes Are On Sale Now!

Get all festival passes for 20% off until April 1st! This is the best deal on tickets you can get for the 2024 Bend Film Festival.

Don’t miss the best event of the year!

Purchase Passes!

bendfilm.org