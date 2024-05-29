Enter To Win a Custom Guitar

(Photos courtesy of SFF Presents)

We’re thrilled to announce that raffle tickets to win a one-of-a-kind, custom handcrafted guitar are now on sale! This stunning guitar was meticulously crafted by Jason Chinchen, luthier teacher and director of the Sisters High School Woods II program. Be sure to secure your raffle tickets early as only 400 will be sold! Each chance is priced at $25.

Buy Raffle Tickets

Experience the exquisite sound and craftsmanship of this guitar, featuring custom voice bracing, a sunburst Adirondack spruce top, figured Claro walnut back and sides, fiddleback maple binding with full purfling, and stunning custom inlays of mother of pearl, gold mother of pearl, black pearl, and Birdseye maple.

Supporting A Good Cause

Not only do you have a chance to win this extraordinary guitar, but your participation in the raffle will directly benefit the Woods II program at SHS. Half of the proceeds will go towards supporting this invaluable program, while the other half will contribute to SFF Presents’ cultural education outreach and programming in Central Oregon.

The lucky winner will be drawn on Sunday, June 30 from the Ponderoo stage at Village Green Park, prior to The East Pointers’ set at 2pm. The winner need not be present to win.

SFF Presents staff and board and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering.

Get Tickets

sffpresents.org